Ws Management Lllp Has Increased Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Market Value Rose; Lee Danner & Bass Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 1,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.11. About 1.12M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Besieged by Activist Investors? Goldman Unveils an App for That; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY DEMAND GROWTH IS `STELLAR’; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 09/03/2018 – Cohn is the fourth high-profile Goldman alumnus to leave the administration; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action over female pay discrimination

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 371.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.63M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 20.81M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 1,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 517 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Lc holds 2,117 shares. North Star Inv Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,516 shares. Horizon Invests Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,505 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation invested in 0% or 1,096 shares. 2,250 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,851 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 31,149 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.46% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 935,166 shares. Moreover, Greenhaven has 12.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3.38M shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4,545 shares to 91,980 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 22,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,683 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 440,913 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $47.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 274,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 614,199 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).