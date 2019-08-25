Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) as Market Value Rose; Verition Fund Management Holding In Nike (NKE) Was Has Raised

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 60,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 628,999 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 104.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 6,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,287 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3,175 shares to 2,118 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

