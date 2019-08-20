Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Its Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.27 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Its Position by $2.15 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 21,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 199,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, down from 220,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 5.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 10,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 116,027 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 105,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.88M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 13,012 shares stake. Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Staley Cap Advisers has 226,269 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 48,544 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 740,251 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com invested in 81,494 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Weybosset Rech And Management Limited Liability invested in 2,250 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut accumulated 1,078 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co holds 218,749 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.07% or 385,705 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth reported 0.02% stake. Tdam Usa holds 0.83% or 56,257 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Realty Inc (CSRSX) by 45,056 shares to 384,281 shares, valued at $26.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 96,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,937 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88M shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $81.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 205,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 11.97M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.6% or 127,352 shares. Arosa Management LP has 163,653 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Pacific Invest Management Co invested in 0.08% or 6,044 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,894 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,303 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 89,889 shares. North Star Asset has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 1,069 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 0.05% or 80,150 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Grp Ltd Llc reported 121,185 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% or 5,787 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prns Lc stated it has 39,878 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.