Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $381,039 as Stock Price Declined; As Terex New (TEX) Share Value Declined, 13D Management Upped Stake by $3.29 Million

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 882,315 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX)

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 2,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 20,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 580,625 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Incysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. $2,300 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J. Shares for $43.70 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7. $215 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by BARR KEVIN A.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 205,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

