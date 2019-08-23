Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased By $610,368 Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake; Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Shorts Decreased By 9.01%

Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) had a decrease of 9.01% in short interest. TCON’s SI was 694,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.01% from 763,400 shares previously. With 319,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s short sellers to cover TCON’s short positions. It closed at $0.52 lastly. It is down 82.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 04/05/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON APRIL 30, PATRICIA L. BITAR NOTIFIED THAT RESIGNING AS CO’S CFO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15, 2018- SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – FDA OKS GENENTECH’S LUCENTIS (RANIBIZUMAB INJECTION) 0.3 MG PRE; 21/03/2018 – GENENTECH – PREFILLED SYRINGE OPTIONS ARE NOW FDA-APPROVED FOR ALL LUCENTIS INDICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCON); 09/05/2018 – THROMBOGENICS NV THR.BR – FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ANTI-PLGF (THR-317) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-VEGF (RANIBIZUMAB, LUCENTIS®) IN PATIENTS WITH DME; 22/03/2018 – Roche: Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe to Be Available in 2Q; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – FINANCING LED BY PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PARTICIPATION FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, 683 CAPITAL PARTNERS, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $38.7 Million Private Placement; 21/03/2018 – FDA Approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy; 22/03/2018 – Roche: FDA Approves Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe

Ws Management Lllp decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) stake by 12.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 6,936 shares as Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)’s stock declined 5.77%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 50,242 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 57,178 last quarter. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc now has $13.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 211,317 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria

Ws Management Lllp increased Regenxbio Inc (Call) stake by 11,800 shares to 35,600 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. BioMarin has $150 highest and $81 lowest target. $115.71’s average target is 50.88% above currents $76.69 stock price. BioMarin had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Nomura maintained BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) rating on Monday, February 25. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $93 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.