Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Its Range Res (RRC) Holding as Share Price Declined; Kraton Perform (KRA) Position Maintained by Wilen Investment Management Corp

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 474,560 shares traded or 127.74% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 310,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 48.15M shares traded or 261.89% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 64,400 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 964,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 999,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 271,135 shares. 17,289 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 53,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 262,953 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 289,629 shares. 419,300 were reported by Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Co. Adage Cap Partners Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 1.60M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 77,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 495,278 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.93M shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 12 shares. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 244,278 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd accumulated 192,534 shares. Art Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp invested in 756,367 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 6,357 shares worth $32,188 on Wednesday, July 31. $69,700 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 10,093 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Co stated it has 365,195 shares. Connecticut-based Contrarian Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 115,545 shares. Intll Gru, a New York-based fund reported 23,550 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 49 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 21,728 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 34,984 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank holds 30,047 shares. Alberta Investment Management invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 5,047 shares.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) by 5,943 shares to 101,849 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.