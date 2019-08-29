Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Holding in Range Res (RRC) by $5.41 Million as Share Price Declined; Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 491,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 11.83 million shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 360,596 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $462,403 activity. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.