Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $677,040 as Market Value Declined; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Its Dollar General (DG) Stake by $51.63 Million; Stock Rose

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 8,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 71,641 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 80,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 433,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.87 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 1.61 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 775,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 458,200 shares. Money Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 5,432 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 12,250 shares in its portfolio. 14,412 are held by Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated. Moreover, Sentinel Lba has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Corporation Il accumulated 7,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt reported 1.58% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 582,387 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 15,593 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 75,544 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 2.13% or 147,632 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 15.93M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Incorporated reported 161,756 shares stake.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Ma (NYSE:APAM) by 960,477 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $179,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,985 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).