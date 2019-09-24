Ws Management Lllp Has Boosted Its Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Stake by $521,500 as Market Valuation Rose; International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Creative Planning Cut Its Stake

Creative Planning decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 183,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 184,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.82 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 582,946 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.15 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sand Hill Advsr holds 0.06% or 4,027 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv holds 0.23% or 5,253 shares. 29,464 are owned by Bonness Entertainment. Hennessy owns 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 98,481 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Limited Liability Com holds 13,066 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Co holds 0.07% or 7,022 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Dominion Cap Inc accumulated 3,685 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,302 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 7,266 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,680 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 2,110 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,280 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Lc reported 1.12% stake. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,995 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8,446 shares to 28,792 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma holds 183,931 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 26,614 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,014 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Northern Tru reported 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 95,989 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 40 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 481 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 0.25% or 5,850 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.3% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Axa reported 0.5% stake. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 4,576 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 553 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 784,845 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,720 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).