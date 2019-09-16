Ws Management Lllp Has Boosted Its Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Position; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Its Dover (DOV) Position by $15.03 Million; Share Value Declined

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 371,686 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4190.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 150,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 153,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 3,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 145,841 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,934 shares to 108,788 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,636 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 3,644 shares to 2,556 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 138,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,737 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

