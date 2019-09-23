Ws Management Lllp Has Boosted By $521,500 Its Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Position; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Boosted Its Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) stake by 17.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 110,000 shares as Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV)’s stock declined 8.16%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 752,018 shares with $4.23 million value, up from 642,018 last quarter. Minerva Neurosciences Inc now has $326.64M valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 182,865 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 05/03/2018 – MINERVA 4Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +9.2%; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA: SLAUGHTER EXPANSION TO BE NEUTRALIZED BY DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA: FINANCE DEPT RESTRUCTURING AIMS TO FAST TRACK TASKS; 16/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces Termination Of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.’s Tender Offer Relating To Any And All Of The 8.750; 09/04/2018 – MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES SCREENS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MIN-117 TO TREAT MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER; 12/03/2018 – MINERVA UPDATES PROGRESS FOR SCHIZOPHRENIA AND INSOMNIA TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Minerva Project and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Collaborate to Provide Enriching Learning Experiences for St; 05/03/2018 – MINERVA 4Q LOSS R$313.5M; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS R$114.7M

Ws Management Lllp increased Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) stake by 7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 3,500 shares as Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 53,500 shares with $8.02 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Dexcom Inc (Put) now has $14.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $156.12. About 380,161 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Krystal Biotech Inc stake by 64,000 shares to 117,625 valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 1,771 shares. Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Minerva Neurosciences has $22 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is 138.95% above currents $8.37 stock price. Minerva Neurosciences had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) rating on Tuesday, June 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The stock of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 47,208 shares. Fred Alger Management has 298,364 shares. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 114,857 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 800 shares. 10,233 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 52,000 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 5,711 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 17,012 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.12% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Fmr Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 23,314 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pillar Pacific Management Ltd stated it has 3,730 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pier Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Stanley holds 2,173 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dexcom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 13.65% above currents $156.12 stock price. Dexcom had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1.

Ws Management Lllp decreased Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) stake by 46,863 shares to 410,340 valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 44,520 shares and now owns 377,734 shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

