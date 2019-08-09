Ws Management Lllp Decreased Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; GSV Capital (GSVC) Sentiment Is 1.75

GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 28 funds started new and increased holdings, while 16 reduced and sold their stock positions in GSV Capital Corp. The funds in our database now own: 5.83 million shares, down from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding GSV Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

Ws Management Lllp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 21,502 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 199,202 shares with $11.92M value, down from 220,704 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $31.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Ws Management Lllp increased Regenxbio Inc (Call) stake by 11,800 shares to 35,600 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regenxbio Inc stake by 971,960 shares and now owns 995,760 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.63 million are owned by Fil Ltd. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.27% or 5,145 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 57,629 shares. Wendell David Incorporated holds 76,120 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kbc Nv invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 101,906 shares. 44,163 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability. 42,160 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 257,798 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank reported 14,434 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc owns 0.42% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,602 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,387 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. Shares for $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. for 401,759 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 100,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 0.19% invested in the company for 157,642 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.18% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,000 shares.