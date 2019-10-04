Ws Management Lllp Cut Its Range Res (RRC) Position as Market Value Declined; Nine Masts Capital LTD Holding in Wipro LTD (WIT) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 255,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 1.23M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Wipro, First Book, Bring New Books to Chicago Area Kids; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Consumer Care scouts for acquisitions in developing countries – Mint; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES, EST. 139.24B; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO, TRINTECH PARTNER ON ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 310,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 10.21 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,340 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 1,238 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 39,379 shares. 202,588 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. 289,629 are held by Hightower Limited Liability Company. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 18,130 shares. Bruni J V And Co Co stated it has 1.19 million shares. Psagot House holds 0.11% or 374,750 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.1% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 11,960 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.12M shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $54.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 447,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. WIT’s profit will be $313.02M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Wipro Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

