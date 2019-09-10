Ws Management Lllp Boosted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA); As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Value Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Increased Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 5.07 million shares traded or 29.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.32. About 5.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 34,937 shares to 128,919 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 36,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,791 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alibaba Unveils Six New Company Values for the Digital Era – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.