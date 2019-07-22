Ws Management Lllp Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Forte Capital Increases Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 1.25M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 55,135 shares to 422,254 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 491,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl Service has invested 5.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 161,760 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc. Mason Street Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 639,062 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank owns 5.18 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 1.02% or 77,106 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 16.47 million shares. Planning Advsrs reported 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified has 0.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Corp In invested in 12,000 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 9,085 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 2.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 468,986 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 189,403 shares. Stewart Patten Co Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 89,956 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 1.24% or 16,555 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability owns 23,725 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cutter And Brokerage owns 2,039 shares. Allstate holds 0.03% or 12,218 shares in its portfolio. Hoplite Cap Management LP has 5.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 401,600 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 5,600 shares. State Street Corp holds 10.29 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc holds 60 shares. 59,544 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 18,762 shares. 2.47 million are held by D E Shaw & Inc. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 23,771 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 4,094 shares. Sei Invests Company has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CEO Tells Cramer Family Dollar Brand Is Getting A ‘Wow’ Factor – Benzinga” on March 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar General’s Sturdy Comps & Better Pricing to Fuel Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Dollar Tree Abandon Its One Dollar Roots? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.