Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Received $24.0000 Target From RBC Capital; Last Week Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Tuesday, June 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $37.7 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. See Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) latest ratings:

In a a note sent to investors on Thursday morning, analysts at RBC Capital’s equities research division lowered Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)‘s stock from a “Outperform” to “Sector Perform”. They have a target price per share of $24.0000 on WMGI or -14.47% more downside.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 2.46M shares traded or 57.67% up from the average. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

Among 7 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.13’s average target is 28.76% above currents $28.06 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Needham maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) rating on Monday, March 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $38 target. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

The stock increased 3.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 14.65M shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.82 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adirondack Trust Com reported 1,312 shares. First Manhattan Communications reported 180,323 shares stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 557,270 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 8.95M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blair William And Commerce Il reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 2.58 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meridian Invest Counsel invested 0.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,879 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 7.71 million shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department owns 265 shares.

