Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 3.99 N/A -1.54 0.00 Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wright Medical Group N.V. and Soliton Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Wright Medical Group N.V. and Soliton Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86 Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s consensus target price is $36.13, while its potential upside is 34.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares and 0.3% of Soliton Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81% Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soliton Inc.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Soliton Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.