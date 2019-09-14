Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Both Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 28 2.97 N/A -1.60 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.82 N/A 1.48 30.82

Table 1 highlights Wright Medical Group N.V. and Globus Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wright Medical Group N.V. and Globus Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Wright Medical Group N.V. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Globus Medical Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Globus Medical Inc. are 7.8 and 6 respectively. Globus Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Globus Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.76% for Wright Medical Group N.V. with consensus target price of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wright Medical Group N.V. and Globus Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Globus Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. has stronger performance than Globus Medical Inc.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Wright Medical Group N.V. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.