Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.05 N/A -1.54 0.00 Avedro Inc. 15 10.73 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wright Medical Group N.V. and Avedro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wright Medical Group N.V. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Avedro Inc. has 2.5 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Avedro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86 Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Wright Medical Group N.V. has an average target price of $36.13, and a 32.15% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Avedro Inc. is $20, which is potential 1.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Wright Medical Group N.V. looks more robust than Avedro Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares and 59.3% of Avedro Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81% Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. was less bullish than Avedro Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.