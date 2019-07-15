Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Reaches $26.84 After 6.00% Up Move; Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Has 1.12 Sentiment

The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 759,213 shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 36.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCEThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.39B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $28.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WMGI worth $203.16 million more.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 93 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 83 decreased and sold their positions in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 22.82 million shares, down from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Watts Water Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 66 Increased: 59 New Position: 34.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for 35,407 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc owns 47,200 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 1.62% invested in the company for 110,442 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 1.36% in the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 69,016 shares.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 15,933 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WTS’s profit will be $37.37 million for 20.72 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.02% EPS growth.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 23.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Among 7 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wright Medical Group had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

