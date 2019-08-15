Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Reaches $20.87 1 Year Low; Dsam Partners Llp Raised By $1.70 Million Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.41 target or 7.00% below today’s $20.87 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.63B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $19.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $184.24M less. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 332,516 shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Dsam Partners Llp increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp acquired 25,000 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 50,000 shares with $3.42 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 201,948 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 136,765 shares. Blair William Il holds 18,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.15% or 253,003 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 56,475 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Contravisory Inv Mgmt reported 92,047 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 42,832 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 43 shares. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pacific Inv Management invested in 0.22% or 14,555 shares. Westpac Bk holds 15,190 shares. Old West Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 54,912 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSEMKT:LNG) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “(LNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG Trains 3, 4 in maintenance – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hotter Trends In Weather Outlook Supports Near-Term Upside, Though Limited With Production And LNG Exports In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Shareholders Booked A 75% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.