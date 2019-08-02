Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Kempen Capital Management Boosted Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake By $1.57 Million

Analysts expect Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. WMGI’s profit would be $1.26M giving it 709.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 1.64 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien

Kempen Capital Management increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 34.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 13,444 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 51,867 shares with $6.12 million value, up from 38,423 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘

Among 7 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.13’s average target is 27.40% above currents $28.36 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $34 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Needham. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Needham maintained the shares of WMGI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wright Medical Group NV to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wright Medical Group NV to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

