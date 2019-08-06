Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) At $28.06 Forms Top; IGNITE INTL BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (IILBF) Sellers Increased By 7.37% Their Shorts

IGNITE INTL BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IILBF) had an increase of 7.37% in short interest. IILBF’s SI was 10,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.37% from 9,500 shares previously. With 8,800 avg volume, 1 days are for IGNITE INTL BRANDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IILBF)’s short sellers to cover IILBF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.0341 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 340 shares traded. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IILBF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. operates in cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $354.70 million. It offers joints, drops, and vape products under the IGNITE brand name. It currently has negative earnings.

