Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Contrasting side by side

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 3.20 N/A -1.60 0.00 Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates Wright Medical Group N.V. and Soliton Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wright Medical Group N.V. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Soliton Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Soliton Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Wright Medical Group N.V. and Soliton Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86 Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wright Medical Group N.V. has an average target price of $36.13, and a 64.23% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wright Medical Group N.V. and Soliton Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of Soliton Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soliton Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.