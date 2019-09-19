Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 28 3.01 N/A -1.60 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 81 4.80 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wright Medical Group N.V. and Abbott Laboratories.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Abbott Laboratories’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Abbott Laboratories which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Abbott Laboratories is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Abbott Laboratories are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Wright Medical Group N.V. is $29, with potential upside of 36.66%. Competitively the consensus target price of Abbott Laboratories is $92.75, which is potential 10.42% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Wright Medical Group N.V. seems more appealing than Abbott Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. was less bullish than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 9 of the 10 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.