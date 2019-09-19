Wright Investors Service Upped Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO); Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Its Holding by $954,000 as Share Value Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 27,465 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 21,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 5.14M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc. (SPG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $154.63. About 557,858 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46M for 12.67 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group Thriving Despite Retailers’ Troubles – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,297 shares to 28,438 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 9,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,039 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).