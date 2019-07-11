Wright Investors Service Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $634,049; Shorts at Littelfuse (LFUS) Lowered By 6.15%

Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) had a decrease of 6.15% in short interest. LFUS’s SI was 872,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.15% from 929,800 shares previously. With 139,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s short sellers to cover LFUS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $173.54. About 193,209 shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 2,567 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 22,677 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 25,244 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $237.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91 million. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.83 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 6,645 shares to 16,536 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 10,172 shares and now owns 14,873 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. It has a 26.5 P/E ratio. The Electronics segment provides fuses and protectors, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, discrete transient voltage suppression diodes, TVS diode arrays protection and switching thyristors, gas discharge tubes, power switching components, fuseholders, reed switch and sensor assemblies, insulated gate bipolar transistors blocks, and related accessories.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $124,871 activity. Another trade for 67 shares valued at $11,792 was made by GRILLO ANTHONY on Monday, June 10. $105,485 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P on Tuesday, February 5. 170 shares valued at $31,178 were sold by Cole Matthew on Tuesday, February 5.