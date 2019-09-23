Wright Investors Service Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.08 Million; Stock Price Rose; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Boosted Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 919,676 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q PRASM +2.7%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Trims Capacity Growth; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member; 18/04/2018 – UNITED:MUCH OF 2ND HALF CAPACITY GROWTH TO BE OFF-PEAK FLYING; 15/03/2018 – Dog sent to Japan in United Airlines mix-up heads back to Kansas; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q PRASM UP 2.7%; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 16/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 9,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 51,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 4.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5,959 shares to 12,164 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.29 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Company stated it has 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pettyjohn Wood And White has 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moors And Cabot holds 89,083 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.92% or 28.61 million shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Co reported 0.75% stake. Shine Invest Advisory Ser holds 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,507 shares. Foster Motley accumulated 92,717 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Thompson Investment has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Inv Mgmt Lp holds 0.41% or 16,050 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap owns 91,780 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,184 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Liability Com holds 1.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,021 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 3.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 124,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 113,697 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 0% stake. Daiwa Grp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 5,122 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Nwi Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.68% or 645,000 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.08% or 112,893 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cls Limited Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,053 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 6,180 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Conning has 3,390 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

