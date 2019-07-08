Wright Investors Service Trimmed Its Holding in Vmware (VMW) by $469,440; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) as Stock Declined

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,327 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 57,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 484,240 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc analyzed 2,608 shares as the company's stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 17,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 644,724 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News; 06/03/2018 CRN Exclusive: VMware's Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 16/04/2018 Tsachy Mishal: "(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 21/03/2018 VMware Introduces Industry's First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 04/05/2018 KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 25/04/2018 CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN'S INSTART; 04/04/2018 Overland-Tandberg's RDX independently tested by VMware; 02/04/2018 Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 23/05/2018 VMWARE INC - CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 30/04/2018 VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 19/04/2018 UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE'S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED '19 IPO

