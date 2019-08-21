Wright Investors Service Stake in Best Buy (BBY) Has Lifted by $849,160 as Market Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $634,781 as Stock Price Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 40.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 11,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 41,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 29,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 544,394 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – Best Buy Is Said to Sever Ties With Huawei on Security Concerns; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 11,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 397,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17 million, up from 385,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 3.51 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,512 shares to 21,357 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,308 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.