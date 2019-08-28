Wright Investors Service Raised Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $353,672 as Market Value Declined; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Stake in Columbia Banking System (COLB) Increased by $737,600 as Share Value Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 31,193 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 14.80M shares traded or 157.38% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 23,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 654,895 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41 million, up from 631,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 194,058 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10,925 shares to 556,681 shares, valued at $33.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 139,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,102 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. The insider Lawson David C bought 173 shares worth $5,633. $4,656 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,722 shares to 12,650 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,181 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

