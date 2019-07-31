Wright Investors Service Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped By $468,160 Its Dominion Energy Com (D) Position

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 14.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 4,019 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 31,193 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 27,174 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $129.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 3.27 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 6,160 shares as Dominion Energy Inc Com (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 94,042 shares with $7.21M value, up from 87,882 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc Com now has $59.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 4.71 million shares traded or 25.87% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of D in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 32,693 shares. Commerce Comml Bank has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 94,234 shares. Rowland Communications Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 21,679 shares. 46,731 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Premier Asset Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Zimmer Prns Lp holds 1.83 million shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Old Point Tru Services N A holds 2.06% or 51,701 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,980 shares. 3.42 million are owned by Charles Schwab Investment. Regent Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 2,702 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,797 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 152,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne holds 0.52% or 18,842 shares. Regions holds 771,213 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) stake by 16,478 shares to 117,361 valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 30,498 shares and now owns 112,633 shares. Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Financial Gru Limited has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 58.00 million are held by State Street. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc invested in 2,877 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,410 shares. Amer National Insurance Tx stated it has 37,760 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 86,590 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Highland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bb&T Ltd Liability Com invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,329 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 203,782 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Df Dent And Com Inc accumulated 2,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc holds 3,336 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Srb owns 8,363 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares were bought by Kunst Michael R..

