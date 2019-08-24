Wright Investors Service Raised Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $430,720; Stock Price Rose; Sands Capital Management Has Increased Its Dollar Gen (DG) Position by $831,572

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 98,889 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 91,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 15,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 9,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.26M shares traded or 83.31% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 268,795 shares to 5.08M shares, valued at $1.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 616,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).