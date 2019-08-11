Wright Investors Service Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $585,747 as Valuation Rose; Scholtz & Company Position in Masimo (MASI) Lowered by $1.75 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 157,729 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 25,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,900 were reported by B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 3,924 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 73,029 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,917 shares. Walleye Trading reported 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier invested in 0.03% or 6,279 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 92,781 shares. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 45,808 shares. Ls Invest Limited Co holds 0.03% or 3,154 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Prtn, New York-based fund reported 101,048 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares to 34,685 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 4,394 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Covey Cap Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 14,850 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt reported 47,918 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,913 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 345,183 shares. Moreover, Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 4.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 316,795 shares. Selway Asset stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Callahan Ltd has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sather Gru holds 6.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 276,171 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 81,705 shares. Private Harbour Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,030 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.33M shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 47,175 shares stake.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,082 shares to 5,971 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,181 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).