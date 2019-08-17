Wright Investors Service Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Last Week Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analysts

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 5,277 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 30,586 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 25,309 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International has $75 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 25.25% above currents $47.64 stock price. Magna International had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, February 24 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 55.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Veritas Investment Research Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $64 New Target: $55 Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and makes automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $15.36 billion. The firm offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It has a 5.89 P/E ratio. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 15,512 shares to 21,357 valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 35,837 shares and now owns 41,498 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 12.72% above currents $135.2 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.