Wright Investors Service Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; As The Aes (AES) Share Value Declined, Holder Lsv Asset Management Increased Stake

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 109.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.52 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in The Aes Corporation (AES) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 754,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, up from 709,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Aes Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,581 shares to 54,021 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 13,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,558 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 65,886 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $83.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.