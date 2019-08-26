Wright Investors Service Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Holding By $683,959; Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Had 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Serco Group PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 129 lowest target. GBX 155’s average target is 9.93% above currents GBX 141 stock price. Serco Group PLC had 37 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold”. Peel Hunt maintained Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) on Friday, May 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) earned “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 29. Liberum Capital maintained Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) rating on Friday, May 24. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 150 target. See Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) latest ratings:

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 55.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,821 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 3,023 shares with $543,000 value, down from 6,844 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.93B valuation. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 12.12% above currents $162.44 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, April 12. DZ Bank has “Sell” rating and $170 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Cascend upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Cascend has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 41,668 shares to 91,485 valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 5,384 shares and now owns 15,190 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Another recent and important Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Some Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 65% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019.