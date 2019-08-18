Wright Investors Service Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose; South State Has Decreased Its Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Position by $866,267; Valuation Rose

South State Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 6,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 45,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 52,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 10,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 106,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, down from 116,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw reported 0.18% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advisors has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cadian Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.03M shares. Korea accumulated 0.01% or 21,700 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 106,821 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.06% or 3,472 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Boston Advisors Ltd Company owns 31,553 shares. Artemis Invest Llp accumulated 10,199 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 19,861 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 88,543 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 43,667 shares to 286,734 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr A.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

