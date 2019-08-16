Wright Investors Service Lowered Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.49 Million as Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While First Dallas Securities Increased Holding

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 15,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,019 shares to 31,193 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 5,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

