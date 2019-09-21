Wright Investors Service Lowered Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Declined; Oz Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 21,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 27,223 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 48,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.97M shares traded or 33.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 174,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.79M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,473 shares to 17,346 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhode Island-based Compton Ri has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First National Trust accumulated 17,171 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Next stated it has 8,168 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kings Point has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 7,680 were accumulated by Miles Inc. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 103,532 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 266,162 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co has 8,076 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability owns 1,159 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fruth Invest Management has 0.47% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Atria Invests Limited Liability Co owns 18,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 1.98M shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 6,042 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 58.46M shares, valued at $60.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,300 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Call).