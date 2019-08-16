Wright Investors Service Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $1.90 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $3.25 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $125.11. About 585,413 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 35,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,498 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 77,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 5.47 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd holds 8.67M shares or 5.96% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 476,527 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eqis Management, California-based fund reported 7,003 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 100,880 shares. Foster Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,702 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 42 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,181 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). National Pension Serv invested in 0.16% or 325,825 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 147,214 shares. Bokf Na owns 6,276 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Com has 70 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 182,871 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.27% or 116,895 shares in its portfolio.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Mgmt holds 7,045 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak accumulated 1.24% or 18,363 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5,081 shares stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 8,450 shares. First Natl Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,861 shares. Tig Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 292,494 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Incorporated invested in 282,483 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bright Rock Management has 1.93% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stearns Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,124 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goelzer Mgmt reported 89,470 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.18% stake.