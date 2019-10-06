Wright Investors Service Lowered Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $687,162; Ycg Holds Stake in Pepsico (PEP)

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 16,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 174,137 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.36M, down from 190,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 14.98M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 4,785 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 158,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77 million, up from 153,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Advisors Lc stated it has 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Glob Ltd Liability stated it has 34,321 shares. Capital Interest Invsts stated it has 1.22M shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 3,444 shares. Town And Country Bank And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 41,494 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Company reported 1,677 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 31,703 shares or 1.18% of the stock. The Kansas-based First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 19,513 were reported by White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,629 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,347 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 2.91% or 124,447 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 1.14% or 12,674 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 705,860 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.35% or 31,465 shares in its portfolio.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2,363 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 49.05 million shares. Arrow stated it has 5,333 shares. First National Tru Company stated it has 21,665 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.56% or 32,059 shares. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,464 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 383,680 shares. Janney Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Founders Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,098 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Davenport & Ltd stated it has 1.50 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hightower Svcs Lta has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0.32% or 53.69 million shares. 40,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,108 shares to 27,465 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).