Wright Investors Service Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $499,329; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Raised Holding by $403,010

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 108,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 106,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $232.32. About 2.76M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 4,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 54,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 58,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 3.87 million shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares to 160,684 shares, valued at $30.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,360 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 4.61% or 36,190 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl holds 0.54% or 816,952 shares. 4,958 are held by First Personal Services. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa invested in 0.36% or 2,982 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 73,478 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 32,238 shares. Jacobs Company Ca reported 49,380 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 271,041 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Company has 49,027 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 104,154 shares. Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc World Markets Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davenport Lc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 353,484 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 460,605 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 62,218 shares or 1.84% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S reported 213,797 shares. Jupiter Asset stated it has 0.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,617 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Pnc Gp holds 1.33 million shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 7,948 shares. Weatherstone Cap reported 4,091 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Donaldson Management Ltd Company reported 5,001 shares. Ent Financial Ser reported 473 shares stake. South State invested in 39,795 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,160 shares. City Hldgs reported 1,586 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Spc has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boys Arnold And Communication accumulated 43,203 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Com invested 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.