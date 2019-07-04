Wright Investors Service Lifted Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Nli International Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 109.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,810 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, down from 116,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Panagora Asset owns 2.03M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 346,462 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 232,131 shares. Royal London Asset owns 140,119 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 1.46 million shares. Central State Bank And Communications owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.28% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 577,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Tru stated it has 21,175 shares. Primecap Ca has 857,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 501,467 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 98,477 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co has 9,585 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 4,889 shares to 2,867 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,605 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 38,740 shares to 94,480 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18 million for 26.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.