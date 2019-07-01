Wright Investors Service Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); As Markel (MKL) Share Value Rose, Holder Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,193 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 1.68 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.14M, down from 206,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $15.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1104.77. About 26,722 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $10.74 earnings per share, down 46.22% or $9.23 from last year’s $19.97 per share. MKL’s profit will be $148.70M for 25.72 P/E if the $10.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.24 actual earnings per share reported by Markel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.23% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $225,739 activity. 100 shares valued at $103,692 were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, January 14. KIRSHNER ALAN I also sold $204,164 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Wednesday, January 2. The insider Connell K Bruce bought $193,756.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,722 shares to 12,650 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 4,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,867 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.