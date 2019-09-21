Wright Investors Service Increased Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO); Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 695,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.19M, up from 684,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 799,875 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 27,465 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 21,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35M shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apartment Investment & Manag by 202,788 shares to 634,576 shares, valued at $31.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 113,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,791 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackstone reported 225,000 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Inc Ltd reported 3,821 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). L S Advisors Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 128,270 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.11% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 3.36M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 441,837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 54 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 182,418 shares. Cls Invs Llc holds 674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Group Lc owns 1,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.05% or 874,990 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 14,235 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

