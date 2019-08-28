Wright Investors Service Increased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; TRAILBLAZER RESOURCES (TBLZ) SI Increased By 1900%

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 14.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 4,019 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 31,193 shares with $2.76M value, up from 27,174 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $111.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.76% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 41.15 million shares traded or 615.68% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

TRAILBLAZER RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) had an increase of 1900% in short interest. TBLZ’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1900% from 200 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 0 days are for TRAILBLAZER RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)’s short sellers to cover TBLZ’s short positions. It closed at $0.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $3.51 million. The firm intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. It currently has negative earnings. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 34.45% above currents $71.7 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $74 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 5,195 shares to 10,009 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 471 shares and now owns 4,305 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

