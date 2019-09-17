Wright Investors Service Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Capital World Investors Has Lifted Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB) Position

Capital World Investors increased Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB) stake by 97.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 48.80 million shares as Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Capital World Investors holds 98.62M shares with $928.96 million value, up from 49.81M last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr now has $78.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 12.04M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 29.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 4,895 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 21,431 shares with $2.67M value, up from 16,536 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown

Capital World Investors decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 684,937 shares to 593,944 valued at $109.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 1.03M shares and now owns 3.47 million shares. Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.01% above currents $123.89 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Counsel invested in 0.31% or 6,890 shares. Lau Lc accumulated 10,505 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Liability Corp has 32,722 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Com has 2.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Suntrust Banks invested in 1.32M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Moreover, Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,715 shares. Colonial Tru owns 16,376 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.89% stake. Oarsman Cap holds 15,556 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,611 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,297 shares to 28,438 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 19,962 shares and now owns 85,934 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.