Wright Investors Service Holds Position in International Business Machs (IBM); Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake Has Increased by Harvest Management Llc

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 223,841 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,404 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.69 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 471 shares to 4,305 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 4,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,867 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp owns 404,264 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 125,899 shares. Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 417 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc owns 28,061 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.29 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bluestein R H And has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nordea Investment Management holds 1.1% or 3.73M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication invested in 58,406 shares. Cls Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,057 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc reported 0% stake. 12,129 are held by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 16,484 shares. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware holds 0.32% or 13,941 shares. Argent Company reported 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioSig-ID Partners with Mitek to Enable Digital Identity Proofing for Fast and Secure Gesture Biometric Enrollment – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek Systems: A True Tech Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek System’s Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from ASG Technologies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 84,281 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 26,641 shares. S Squared Technologies Ltd Llc stated it has 432,493 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Strs Ohio invested in 56,700 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 92,440 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 250,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gamco Investors Et Al owns 15,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 119,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.01% or 8,174 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 9,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).