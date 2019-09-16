Wright Investors Service Holds Position in Adobe (ADBE); Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Raised Its Holding

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 6.80M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 108.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $280.71. About 1.11M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,297 shares to 28,438 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,555 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Salem Investment Counselors reported 594 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 0.07% or 839 shares. Frontier Investment owns 1.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 64,814 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt owns 3,670 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bloom Tree Prtnrs holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 185,610 shares. David R Rahn & Associates Incorporated has invested 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 0.26% stake. Confluence Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Envestnet Asset holds 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 422,603 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc reported 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smith Salley & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,370 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pembina and KML Agree to Amend Arrangement to Include Preferred Shareholders – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 8,044 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Whittier Trust invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kempner Capital holds 0.39% or 28,200 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.55M shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 77,819 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Narwhal Capital Mngmt owns 123,688 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 239,400 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 8.47 million were reported by Mackenzie. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,669 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Duncker Streett Company reported 134,291 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn accumulated 23,042 shares.